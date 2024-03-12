Calgary Flames list goalie Markstrom day-to-day with lower-body injury, recall Wolf

CALGARY
Calgary

    Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom minds the net against the Rangers in New York on Feb. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bryan Woolston Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom minds the net against the Rangers in New York on Feb. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bryan Woolston
    The Calgary Flames have listed goaltender Jacob Markstrom as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

    In a corresponding move, the Flames recalled goalie Dustin Wolf from the team's American Hockey League affiliate Calgary Wranglers.

    Markstrom last played on Saturday in a 5-1 loss to NHL-best Florida. Dan Vladar started in goal on Sunday in Calgary's 7-2 loss to Carolina.

    The 34-year-old is 22-17-2 in 41 starts this season, boasting a 2.68 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

    The 22-year-old Wolf has split time between the Flames and the Wranglers. He's 1-3-1 across six NHL games with a 3.91 GAA and a .878 save percentage this season.

    Calgary hosts Colorado Tuesday night in the first of a four-game homestand.

    --

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 12, 2024.

