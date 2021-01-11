CALGARY -- After signing as a free agent following the 2017-18 season, Derek Ryan has been a good soldier for the Calgary Flames, putting up 23 goals and 44 assists in his two seasons.

But the 34 year old found himself on the waiver wire on Monday morning.

And he wasn’t the only one.

Twenty-three-year-old Defenceman Oliver Kylington is available to any team in the NHL and so is veteran forward Zach Rinaldo.

Despite being on waivers, all three were on the ice Monday morning and will take part in Monday night's intra-squad game.

Head Coach Geoff Ward says unfortunately, situations like this are part of the business.

“There’s still things you know for them to make an impact on the game side of things. You know, as coaches we’re more in tune with the game side of stuff,” said Ward.

“I think the players understand that but when you touch base with them a little bit and tell them what’s going on, they’re good about it and they’re all good professionals.”

Ryan’s scheduled to make $3,125,000 so it’s not likely he’ll be claimed.

Kylington on the other hand, is only making $787,500, so a team looking for depth on defence may take a chance on him.

Rinaldo is on a two-way deal worth $700,000 this season.

If all three go unclaimed they’ll likely be headed for the Flames taxi squad.

Meanwhile, another player who will look to make an impact on the intra-squad game is Brett Ritchie.

The former second round pick by Dallas is here on a professional tryout.

Ritchie only joined the Flames on Saturday and even though he’s had little time to impress he won’t approach tonight’s scrimmage any differently.

“Yeah I think there’s no difference really,” said the 27-year-old.

“You know whether I was on the team or my first pro camp or on a tryout you just go and play the game and give it your best shot. There’s really no in between.”

NHL teams have to get down to their final 23-person roster on Tuesday. They will also be able to carry a four-to-six person taxi squad.

The Flames open the regular season on Thursday night in Winnipeg against the Jets.

They then return home for a pair of games against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and Monday.