Calgary Flames round out coaching staff, adding Brad Larsen as assistant

The Calgary Flames have rounded out their coaching staff, adding Brad Larsen as an assistant coach.

Larsen spent nine seasons behind the bench with the Columbus Blue Jackets, including seven as an assistant coach and two as the head coach for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

“I’m super excited to be joining the Flames organization and appreciative of the opportunity to work alongside Ryan Huska and his staff,” Larsen said in a news release.

“I’ve had so much respect for this organization for a long time, its history and solid reputation around the league. As well, I have a great affinity for the city and its beautiful setting near the Rocky Mountains. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Flames had a vacancy to fill after agreeing to part ways with Marc Savard last month.

“Brad is a great addition to our coaching staff, adding valuable recent experience as an NHL head coach as well as a long-time player,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy.

“He is a good communicator with a tremendous work ethic and provides a wealth of knowledge having worked in every situation as a coach over the course of his career. We look forward to Brad’s contributions to our team’s success.”

Larsen began his coaching career as an assistant with the American Hockey League’s Springfield Falcons during the 2010-11 season. He was named head coach of the Falcons for the 2012-13 season and eventually promoted to the Blue Jackets in 2014.

As a player, he was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth round of the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to register 134 points in 294 NHL games with the Avalanche and Atlanta Thrashers.

The Flames coaching staff is now complete for the upcoming season.