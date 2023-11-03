Calgary Flames send Coronato and Oesterle to Wranglers, call up Pospisil and DeSimone

The Calgary Flames recalled forward Martin Pospisil and defenceman Nick DeSimone from the Calgary Wranglers Friday and assigned forward Matt Coronato and defenceman Jordan Oesterle to the same club.

Pospisil, a native of Zyolen, Slovakia, has scored three and assisted on three for the Wranglers in six games this season. He has played 113 AHL games overall, scoring 22 and adding 40 assists and 216 penalty minutes.

He was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL draft.

New York native DeSimone played four games for the Flames last season before becoming the Wrangler's highest-scoring defenceman, scoring 46 points on eight goals and 38 assists, in addition to six points in nine playoff games.

Coronato scored a goal and an assist in 10 games with the Flames. He was selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL draft.

He'll be in the lineup this afternoon when the Wranglers face the San Jose Barracuda at the Saddledome at 1 p.m.

Oesterle played four games for the Flames this season, after signing as a free agent in July. He will also be in the lineup Friday afternoon.

The Flames are trying to snap a six-game losing streak. They take on the Seattle Kraken Saturday night at the Saddledome.