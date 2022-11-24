Calgary Folk Fest unveils 2023 Block Heater lineup

Block Heater will be returning to downtown Calgary and Inglewood this winter with a series of indoor and outdoor concerts, held in unison with the Chinook Blast visual art festival.

The initial lineup for the eighth edition of the family-friendly Calgary Folk Music Festival has been announced and is sure to warm the hearts of music lovers from Feb. 9 – 12, 2023.

The 2023 lineup of indoor performances, which will be held at Festival Hall, The Ironwood, The Palace Theatre, Central United Church or the Jack Singer Concert Hall, includes:

The Jayhawks;

Heartless Bastards;

Hawksley Workman;

Hayden;

Damien Jurado;

Jesca Hoop;

Julie Doiron;

Margaret Glaspy;

Mick Flannery;

The Milk Carton Kids;

The Deep Dark Woods;

Elliott BROOD;

Pierre Kwenders;

Kid Koala x Lealani; and,

Vailhalen.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, ZENON +, Deicha & The VuDudes and Sinzere & The Tribe will take to the outdoor stage at Olympic Plaza for a free concert while the public ice surface remains open for skating. The shows will take place within a short distance of the Chinook Blast art installations.

The 2023 Block Heater will also see a focus on Icelandic music and culture, with Iceland's Cell7 and Lindy Vopnfjörd set to play.

For a complete Block Heater schedule and ticket information visit Calgary Folk Fest.