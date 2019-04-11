The Calgary Folk Music Festival is celebrating its fortieth year and a number of notable performers are taking part in the four-day event this year.

Organizers unveiled the full list of performers at noon on Thursday.

“When you see the audience come together and the community come together, it’s a really beautiful thing and so it’s all this work we put in and it doesn’t become quite real until you go onto the island and you see people lining up and they’re getting their tarps and blankets and then the artists start performing and it’s really, really magical,” said Kerry Clarke, Artistic Director, Calgary Folk Music Festival.

Six day-time stages and two evening stages will be set up at Prince’s Island Park and will feature over 70 local, national and international artists.

“We started small like a lot of things do. It was only a two day festival, there were only three stages on the site and now we’re year round, we’ve got this building. We have a block heater winter festival and we have a four day festival on the island that’s four full on days,” said Clarke. “I think we’ve evolved along with Calgary and the kind of music that we book has evolved along with the evolution of folk music.”

Some of the headliners this year include; Belle & Sebastian, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and The Strumbellas.

The festival features an artisan market, food kiosks and a beer garden and a number of family-friendly activities are also planned.

The Calgary Folk Music Festival runs from July 25 – 28, 2019.

For ticket information, click HERE.