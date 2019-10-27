CALGARY – The Calgary Food Bank was the recipient of hundreds of items, the result of a volunteer effort headed by a church group.

The INC Church of Christ gathered on Sunday to help collect donations for the Food Bank to help those in need.

As a result, the group was able to fill an entire truck with food items.

Organizers say all of the items came from members of the church and insist it's important to always help out.

"To extend our help to others in loving our fellow men. That's why the members of the Church of Christ here in Calgary are donating food," said Rolando Gaviola with the church.

Over 300 boxes of food were collected during the event.