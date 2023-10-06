Calgary Food Bank sees record demand as prices increase this Thanksgiving

The Calgary Food Bank is reporting record demand, with hundreds more families relying on the service this year compared to last.

"The mortgage rates are up, the gas prices are up, the energy bills are up and we're seeing that demand here," said Melissa From, president and CEO of the Calgary Food Bank.

"Last year at this time, we were serving about 400 families a day, but today, we will have 700 families coming to the food bank for groceries that will last them seven to 10 days."

From says according to Calgary Foundation vital statistics, 26 per cent of parents are skipping meals so their kids can eat.

"If you're skipping a meal so your kids can eat, please call us. That's what we're here for. Let us help you," she said.

In an effort to support Calgarians in need, the food bank once again held its annual Canstruction event this week where engineers, designers and architects build extraordinary structures out of non-perishable food items.

Since 2006, the event has provided nearly 480,468 pounds of food to Calgarians dealing with food insecurity.

More than 10,000 cans are being used in this year's event.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is one of the judges of the canned structures and says she understands the difficult situation many families are facing.

"I need to stress to people, please don't feel like you have to donate this year if you can't. You don't have to. So, for anyone that has the means, please step up, please feel free to do so, but if you can’t, we understand," Gondek said.

"For anyone that is accessing the food bank, we understand that you're in a tough time and we're here to be with you."

STICKER SHOCK AT THE GROCERY STORE

Calgarians looking to purchase a Thanksgiving meal for their family this year can expect to see double-digit percentage increases on some classic items including turkeys, potatoes and bread.

According to the latest data from Statistics Canada, the average price of a roast turkey dinner with all the fixings -- stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, pumpkin pie and beverages -- comes in at a total cost of $203.95 for a family of four.

That's up 12 per cent from the $181.75 recorded last year as an average of several grocery retailers.

As of August, Canadian food prices are up a total of 11 per cent overall.

The retail price per kilogram of potatoes was up 6.8 per cent, while butter has seen a 9.2 per cent jump, according to Statistics Canada.

Brown rice was about 6.3 per cent more expensive than last year and bread for stuffing will cost 17.6 per cent more.

"Well, I just spent about $100 on a turkey, so that seems like a bit much," said Calgary shopper Brady Polson.

Other Calgarians like Sharron Brooks are also noticing the spike.

"We're being a little more careful with what we spend, but we're still OK," she said.

"It's pretty hard though, for people who have older families or people with fixed incomes."

Retail analyst Bruce Winder tells CTV News that families may have to get creative this year.

"Some families are changing the way they celebrate Thanksgiving by maybe having less people over. I know that sounds harsh, but they may have to, or maybe make it into a potluck or use less-expensive items like frozen vegetables instead of fresh vegetables," he said.

CALGARY CO-OP LAUNCHES NEW MEMBER-EXCLUSIVE APP

Calgary Co-op has launched a new app aimed at making it easier for member customers to know how much bonus cash they will receive in their account following their purchases.

"We're staying ahead of trends to make sure we make it simpler, easier and more transparent, as well as increase the benefits for our customers and show value," said Calgary Co-op CEO Ken Keelor.

"So, with the new app we've launched, you're going to be able to see as a member your patronage accumulating as we go, which is a huge change from the past where you only saw your patronage once a year and many members didn't know how much they were going to receive."

Keelor says the app brings a lot of other features, such as bonus cash and other personalized offers.

"So, as you shop, certain items are going to have bonus cash earnings for you and bonus cash is a credit you can spend right back in any of our lines of business," he said.

"We also have games, so you'll be able to play those games on a weekly basis to win prizes. Sometimes, it will be something free, or more incremental savings on an item in store."