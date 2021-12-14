Calgary Food Bank working with nutritionist to put together healthy hampers

CALGARY -

The need at the Calgary Food Bank hasn't slowed during the pandemic and volunteers put together dozens of hampers every day for clients, including many with special dietary needs.

Milaka Wilson is a registered dietitian with the Mosaic Primary Care Network and is at the food bank once a week to analyze hampers and recommend updates to improve nutritional content for clients with health issues.

"A lot of people do have things like high blood pressure and diabetes," said Wilson. "So (she's) helping them manage those conditions, but also preventing those conditions, starting with the food that they're eating now."

Wilson is happy to see about 35 per cent of what's in a hamper is made up of fresh fruit and vegetables.

"That's an area that we want to have as much as we can because getting those fruits and vegetables that means we're getting lots of vitamins, minerals and fiber, which are really important for health, but also kind of that chronic disease prevention as well," Wilson said.

When someone needs a different diet because of something like celiac disease, the food bank can accommodate their dietary restrictions.

"We have certain bags that we removed that have gluten-containing foods and replaced those with gluten free options like rice, gluten-free oats, gluten-free pasta," she said. "We also have renal hampers and same idea - we kind of remove some bags and replace those with different ones and those options for our renal patients are lower in sodium, potassium and phosphorus because those nutrients aren't tolerated as well for those clients."

PROVIDING WHAT CLIENTS NEED

Shawna Ogston is with the Calgary Food Bank and says providing exactly what clients need means food doesn't go to waste.

"Specialty hampers mean that we have the items that people are actually going to use and help build the resiliency through health," said Ogston. "Because when you're healthy, then you can get over the crisis and you can work towards building your future."

Ogston is hoping Calgarians are generous this holiday season because the agency not only accepts food donations, but cash as well.

"Cash donations are fantastic because for every dollar that we receive, we can leverage that into five dollars worth of food," said Ogston. "Which is critically important to purchase those healthy, nutritious items for the hampers.

"With inflation and rising cost of food," she added, "it's going to go a long way to making sure that we have the proteins and the cheese and the dairy."

Wilson typically sees clients who are not eating properly for a variety of reasons and says the food bank plays a critical role to helping people manage their condition and their health.

"It is so important for people to eat because when people are food insecure, they don't have access to food or purchasing groceries," said Wilson. "So it really is an important role that the food bank is playing in people's health today."

Learn more about the Calgary Food Bank here: www.calgaryfoodbank.com