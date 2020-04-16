CALGARY -- The Calgary Fringe Festival has cancelled its 2020 edition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 8, the event — described online as an uncensored, non-juried theatre festival — has attracted artists and performers from around the world in its 15-year history.

"The decision to cancel was not made lightly. At this time though, our top priority is the health and safety of all our Fringe artists, staff, volunteers and audiences," organizers said in a statement.

"We have a strong family of more than 150 stellar volunteers, board, staff, and tech crew who pull off miracles each year. Fringe festivals are a vital part of the artistic community, and we know that this decision to forgo 2020 will have an emotional, creative, and financial impact on our artists. "

Organizers added they continue to explore "alternative platforms and unique ways of keeping the connection between artists and community alive."

"We will use this time to adapt and find new and exciting ways to help our city and our artistic community survive and thrive," read the statement. "The Calgary Fringe Festival will return in 2021 with renewed energy, drive, and passionate spirit."