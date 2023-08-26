Calgary girls reach out to expectant moms evacuated from NWT

A pair of helping hands is reaching out to expectant mothers forced from the Northwest Territories by spreading wildfires.

Charlie and Lennon Mann dropped off supplies for new moms at Rockyview Hospital Friday.

Eleven pregnant evacuees from the Northwest Territories are at the hospital.

The girls coordinated a bottle drive and raised almost $700 for supplies. They were also able to supplement items donated by staff at the hospital.

Some of the supplies distributed by Calgary sisters Charlie and Lennon Mann to pregnant mothers evacuated from the Northwest Territories due to wildfires

A little shopping trip helped fill the need.

"Diapers, baby wipes," said Charlie Mann. "We bought soothers, bottles, we bought a lot of baby clothes."

"My sister … had the idea," said Lennon Mann. "So then I wanted to help her do it, so I started helping, and we got so many other people (helping), and we got donations and all that stuff."

Hospital administration hopes the moms have happy memories of delivering at Rockyview to offset all they have been through this summer.