A Calgary judge has found Allan Perdomo guilty of manslaughter Wednesday for the death of his five-year-old grandson, Emilio Perdomo.

Emilio was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital on July 10, 2015. He died a week later.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force head trauma.

Allan Perdomo was charged a year later.

Emilio moved from Mexico to Canada several months before he died for a better life.

The trial heard Emilio endured weeks of abuse at the hands of his grandfather, who considered him to be ungrateful.

On Wednesday, Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Richard Neufeld convicted Perdomo of manslaughter.

Perdomo will be sentenced at a later date.

The sentence for a manslaughter conviction can vary from probation to life in prison.

Perdomo’s wife, Carolina Perdomo was originally charged in the case but the charge was stayed in February, meaning the crown has one-year to revive charges if more evidence comes to light.

More to come….