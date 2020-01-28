CALGARY -- Members of Calgary’s Green Line LRT committee spent several minutes in public Tuesday morning before heading behind closed doors to discuss potential changes to the $4.9 billion project.

The committee is holding a closed-session 'workshop' to discuss route options for the 46 kilometre line as the project faces uncertainty about its funding.

"I don’t think the timeline is going to be compromised," said Ward 3 councillor Jyoti Gondek. "I think the timeline that was determined is something we can definitely follow."

Preparation work for the project has already started on land in the southeast and construction is scheduled to start in 2021.

Finding cash flow for the proposed C-Train line has been a struggle since the province announced it was withholding $480 million in the short-term, with the bulk of the funds not expected to come until at least 2023 and beyond.

The city’s project team says it’s also looking at options for a new route through the downtown including a shortening of the underground tunnel from four kilometres to 2.2 kilometres.

"Administration has done a ton of work to finalize the phase one, or stage one, alignment," said Shane Keating, Green Line Committee chair. "It’s time for us to realize (that), sit down and understand the issues."

Because the meeting is in-camera, the exact route changes are not being released but Keating says the changes are "not significant". He says the decisions the committee makes this week will have to go to a public council meeting in March.

"We have to look at all of that information —that commercially sensitive information — in-camera."