CALGARY -- Calgary Health Foundation has announced all tickets available in the Hospital Home Lottery have sold out early.

“We would like to thank Albertans for their tremendous support of healthcare. In these challenging times, we continue to respond to the increased needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic and growing mental health concerns,” the foundation said in a release.

“Net proceeds for the lottery are a record-breaking $5 million and will help Albertan families continue to benefit from breakthroughs in care, wellness and research that is transforming lives.”

Top winners, including the $775,000 Canmore early-bird package winner and the $2.6 million grand-prize show home winner, will be announced Nov. 18.

There are more than 2,500 prizes to be won and a complete list of the winners will be posted Nov. 26 on the lottery website.