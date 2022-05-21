Calgary high school student takes top honours at Canada-wide science fair

Queen Elizabeth High School student Max Du created a medical drone that can be used in case of emergency, earning a top spot at the 2022 Canada-Wide Science Fair. Queen Elizabeth High School student Max Du created a medical drone that can be used in case of emergency, earning a top spot at the 2022 Canada-Wide Science Fair.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Australian Labor topples conservatives, PM faces early tests

Australia's center-left opposition party toppled the conservative government after almost a decade in power, and Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese in his Saturday election victory speech promised sharper reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while he faces an early foreign policy test.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina