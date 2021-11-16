Calgary high school students plan walkout amid allegations of sexual assault

CALGARY -

Students at one of Calgary’s biggest high schools are prepared to walk out of class Tuesday in support of sexual assault survivors.

Protest organizers at Western Canada High School in southwest Calgary say their action is in response to allegations of sexual assault and what they're calling a lack of support by school administrators.

They say the rally's main messages are safety in school, education regarding the issue and accountability.

In a statement to CTV News, the Calgary Board of Education said in part:

"We are aware of the allegations. We can’t speak to specific details, however, ensuring that school environments are safe for all students is critically important to the CBE.

"The CBE has a process for working with families and students to address concerns and reports of this nature. We take these matters seriously and where required, we also support students and families to work with [the Calgary Police Service]."

Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner, who has a child who attends the school, says she will be at the walkout to show her support.

"As a victim, who was a teen at the time, we need safe places to go and we need safe people," Penner told CTV News.

"So if I can extend myself as a parent, or as an elected official to be a safe person for someone to come and talk to, I’m here."

If you have experienced sexual violence and need support, please contact Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse at 403-237-5888.