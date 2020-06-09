CALGARY -- Only four per cent of employers in the Calgary area are planning to hire staff in the coming financial quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey done by ManpowerGroup suggests.

And 25 per cent of Calgary-based employers are anticipating cutbacks while predicting a 26 per cent decrease in new hires compared to the same time last year, suggests the quarterly Employment Outlook, released Tuesday.

“A dim hiring outlook it not unexpected, given the economic lockdowns in the wake of the COVID-19 health emergency," said Darlene Minatel, country manager of ManpowerGroup Canada in a release.

The report says most people being hired during this time period are expected to be essential workers and in roles that support essential services.

One sector expected to experience growth is IT, as companies continue to adjust to the new normal of remote workers.

The report says many employers are focusing resources on areas like chip manufacturing and app development.

Most employers in the Calgary area expect to remain stable, with 63 per cent reporting they intend to maintain their current levels of staff, while eight per cent are unsure of their hiring intentions.

Across Canada, the situation is much of the same.

ManpowerGroup reports 12 per cent of Canadian employers plan to increase staffing levels in the third quarter of 2020, while 17 per cent anticipate cutbacks.

The strongest regional outlook is reported by employers in Atlantic Canada, with hiring declining by nine percentage points in comparison with the second quarter of the year and a 17 percentage point in comparison with the same period last year.

The report's data comes from an international survey of 35,000 public and private employers from 43 countries. The margin of error is no more than three percent.