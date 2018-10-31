

CTV Calgary Staff





A Calgary woman had a very rude awakening Wednesday morning when a police officer knocked on her door to tell her her car had been hit.

The person responsible is nowhere to be found but the entire incident was caught on surveillance camera.

Patricia Denton’s car is badly damaged and was hit with such force the entire vehicle moved forward about a car length.

“Luckily my roommate was gone otherwise her car would have been hit as well,” says Denton.

Denton’s home surveillance system caught everything on camera; it happened around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

She was aggravated when she saw the driver get out, survey the damage and then get back into their car and drive away but she was also angry to see the drivers of other vehicles just keep going and not stopping either.

“I'm beside myself that someone would do that and seeing a few cars just drive by and not even just stop, to see if that person was okay. It's not the best feeling,” says Denton.

Calgary police say in these types of situations video can help crack the case.

“We may not actually be able to get a specific vehicle in terms of the plate but we may get some identifiers to help us narrow down the vehicle we are looking for,” says Sgt. Colin Foster of the Calgary Police Service.

If the offender’s vehicle, believed to be a silver Pontiac G6, goes in for repairs and doesn’t have a damage sticker, workers will likely realize what happened and call police.

Denton is also waiting to hear if her insurance will cover the damage.

She’s hoping someone with information will come forward and report the incident to police and that include those drivers who witnessed the crash and the person behind the wheel.

(With files from Brenna Rose)