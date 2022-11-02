Calgary Hitmen game against Victoria Royals postponed due to weather

While winter weather and hockey normally go together quite well, it seems the snow in Alberta has caused the postponement of Wednesday's Calgary Hitmen game.

The Western Hockey League (WHL) says "adverse weather conditions" have affected the travel of the Victoria Royals, who the Hitmen were set to play at the Tsuut'ina Seven Chiefs Sportsplex at 7 p.m.

Instead, the teams will play each other at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the same venue.

Tickets for Wednesday's game will be honoured for the rescheduled game or can be switched for a future Hitmen game instead.

For more information you can visit the Calgary Hitmen website.