Calgary Hitmen look to even up playoff series against Red Deer Rebels

Wednesday night's game between the Calgary Hitmen and the Red Deer Rebels is an important one.

If the Hitmen win, they even the series at two games each, but if the Rebels skate away with a victory, they take a commanding 3-1 lead.

David Adasynski, 17, was the overtime hero for the Hitmen in game two.

He says the team will need to be their best in game four.

"It's a huge game. The effort has got to be high and the intensity has got to be high," he said.

"Everything has got to be coming in at 100 per cent."

HITMEN NEED TO 'RESET'

The Rebels took a 2-1 lead in the series with a 4-2 victory over the Hitmen on Monday night.

Defenceman Tyson Galloway says the keyword around the Dome for the past couple of days has been "reset."

"I think we've shown that we can play with the top teams in this league throughout the regular season," Galloway said.

"Red Deer was one of the top teams in the league in the regular year, and we've had tight games with them all throughout the year."

PHYSICAL SERIES

It's been a really physical series between the two teams with lots of hits and a lot of penalties.

That suits first-year forward London Hoilett's game to a tee.

He says he thinks the hits will keep coming in game four.

"That's kind of my style of play," said the 18 year old.

"It's just trying to get bodies and wear them down over time. I think it sends a message to the other team that we're not going to be a pushover, no matter what seed anybody is, we're here to make it a tough series."

The Red Deer Rebels take on the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.