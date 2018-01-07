One of the biggest stars from Team Canada’s World Junior squad will be headed to the United States to play for a new team.

Jake Bean, a 19-year-old defenceman with the Calgary Hitmen, has been traded to the Tri-City Americans in exchange for two players and three draft picks.

Bean, a first round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes, is expected to boost Tri-City’s chances at a championship while the Hitmen will be stocked up for the future.

He says that he is ready to move on from his hometown to see what his own future will hold.

“I’ve been living at home the whole time so I think getting out, and it’s just for a couple of months, but it will be good to get out of home and give my mom a little taste of what it will be like next year.”

The Calgary Hitmen says the club was working on the trade with the Americans for some time, even before the World Juniors Championship but the league forbids any trade movement while the tournament was ongoing.