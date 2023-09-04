Calgary Hitmen training camp a wrap; pre-season play starts later this week

The Calgary Hitmen are all set to start up their pre-season.

Training camp for the squad wrapped over the weekend and they'll hit the road for Friday.

"Overall, the quality of the camp was excellent," head coach Steve Hamilton said.

"I thought it was a really good collection of skill this year. The young guys came here and impressed."

First in the Hitmen's sights are the Red Deer Rebels on Sept. 8 in Siksika.

The next day, it'll be the Edmonton Oil Kings in Enoch.

And then, they'll face the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Sept. 14 in Calgary and the Rebels again the next day in Red Deer.