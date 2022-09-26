Calgary hits the high 20s this week

Picturesque larch at Ptarmigan Cirque courtesy viewer Lynn. Picturesque larch at Ptarmigan Cirque courtesy viewer Lynn.

PM Trudeau to visit regions impacted by Fiona 'soon', NDP request emergency debate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be visiting the regions in Atlantic Canada impacted by Fiona 'as soon as possible this week.' And, as MPs head back into the House of Commons for the first time after this weekend's storm, the NDP are requesting an emergency debate to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada.'

Food, shelter top priorities as Fiona damage becomes clear

Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.

Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis

As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can't afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle.

