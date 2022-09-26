Calgary hits the high 20s this week

You read that headline right – the high 20s! Certainly not unprecedented for this time of year, but we'll even find our way toward record-breaking territory:

Monday's record high: 30.0 C, set in 1952;

Tuesday's record high; 31.7 C, set in 1967; and,

Wednesday's record high: 28.9 C, set in 1890.

To be fair, I'm saying high 20s. It's really only Wednesday that’s going to come somewhat close. Still, it's a nice dream!

Summer-like temperatures will falter against a disturbance Thursday, which will drop our temperatures much closer to seasonal. The early look at wind gusts through this cycle push in the mid-40 km/h range.

What else could we expect on the other side of this but another boost above-seasonal? We have another warm weekend to look forward to. Enjoy!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: some cloud, low 9 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Friday

Partly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 9 C

Your pic of the day was sent by Lynn of a picturesque larch at Ptarmigan Cirque.

