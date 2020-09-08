Advertisement
Calgary hockey coach Dampy Brar wins NHL award
Dampy Brar played in the WHL then went on to play professional hockey in the International Hockey League.
CALGARY -- Calgary's Dampy Brar was named the winner of the 2020 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award by the NHL Tuesday night.
The award is presented to someone who helps people build character and develop important life skills, using hockey as a platform.
"That's amazing," Brar said on Sportsnet Tuesday night. "I just want to thank my family and friends for the voting and the support that I received. I'm at a loss for words right now."
Brar played professionally for the International Hockey League and West Coast Hockey League in the late 1990's and early 2000's. He now coaches and mentors youth, and co-founded the APNA Hockey Program in an effort to provide support for the South Asian hockey community and other hockey players from minority communities.
O'Ree was the first Black hockey player in the NHL, playing for the Boston Bruins from 1957 to 1961.