Calgary holds adopt-a-thon amid unprecedented number of pets at city shelter

The City of Calgary's Animal Services Centre is hosting a special adoption event in the hope that some of the many pets in their care can find a forever home.

In recent months, the shelter has faced an unprecedented surge in the number of animals in their care.

Spokesperson Tara Decker says the high number of animals in the shelter's care is likely a result of various factors, including economic challenges, housing issues and the city's growth.

"Calgary is growing, there are so many more people that live in Calgary, and with that brings more animals, more pet owners and then more strays."

Last year, the Animal Services Centre cared for 2,240 cats and 1,211 dogs in total.

Already this year, the centre has already looked after 2,255 cats and 1,228 dogs, surpassing the last year's figures before the year's end.

Officials say the Adopt-a-thon, which runs from Nov. 2 to 4, is an excellent opportunity to provide a loving home to animals in need.

Currently, there are 80 cats and 20 dogs available for adoption.

During the Adopt-a-thon, adoption fees will be lowered to $50 to adopt a cat (normally $169) and $75 for a dog (normally $225).

The price of adoption includes:

Spay or neutering surgery;

Microchip implant for identification;

A twelve-month City of Calgary licence;

First set of vaccinations; and

De-worming.

In addition, all proceeds from the event will be used to help support the United Way.

The Adopt-a-thon runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 3, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Animal Services Centre located at 2201 Portland St. S.E.

No appointment is required.

For more information, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.