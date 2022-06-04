Calgary home destroyed in early morning fire

A home in the 1200 block of Varsity Estates Road N.W. was destroyed in a fire on Saturday morning. Five people from inside the home were able to get out safely, the CFD said. A home in the 1200 block of Varsity Estates Road N.W. was destroyed in a fire on Saturday morning. Five people from inside the home were able to get out safely, the CFD said.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law

Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina