Calgary home renovator accused of breaking into customers' homes

A 34-year-old Calgary man faces break-and-enter, weapon and property theft charges after he allegedly returned to steal items after renovating homes.

According to police, the suspect gained the trust of victims after being hired to complete home renovation services through his company Innovative Renovations Ltd.

The accused would allegedly return to the homes while the residents were away, force his way inside and swipe items ranging from:

Electronics;

Designer handbags;

Wallets;

Jewelry; to,

Documents including personal identification.

Investigators say the homes of at least four customers, who lives in various communities throughout the city, were targeted in August and the break-ins were reported to police.

The investigation led officers to a home in the 6000 block of Centre Street N.E. where items from all four homes was recovered as well as items believed stolen from elsewhere.

Jai Wei 'Ben' Lang faces charges that include:

Four counts of break-and-enter;

Three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Seven counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm;

Uttering a forged document;

Possession of a fraudulent document;

Possession of a controlled substance; and,

Possession of illicit marijuana.

Lang is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.