Calgary home sales outpace long-term trends in 2023 as migration fuels demand
The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw 1,366 home sales in December, a 13.8 per cent increase compared with the same month a year earlier as the number of homes that changed hands in 2023 outpaced long-term trends and activity prior to the pandemic.
There were 1,248 newly listed units last month, up 21 per cent compared with December 2022, but the board says housing demand remained relatively high thanks to strong migration levels as inventory declined 2.5 per cent.
CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says supply levels were low compared to demand throughout 2023, resulting in stronger than expected price growth.
The unadjusted home benchmark price at the end of the year stood at $570,100, down around $2,600 from the previous month, but 10.4 per cent higher than December 2022.
The board says the detached market saw the most significant decline in sales activity in 2023 at nearly 20 per cent.
Apartment-style properties were the only type to report an annual sales gain, hitting a record high of 7,884.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
BREAKING Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school's conduct policy.
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri: security sources
Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, three security sources told Reuters.
Cry your heart out: New research finds women's tears make men less aggressive
A peer-reviewed study published in the scientific journal PLOS Biology last month has found that, despite being odourless, women's tears activate certain human smell receptors and reduce aggression in men.
Czechia scores late to eliminate Canada from world juniors
Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday.
Tim Hortons reveals which three doughnuts will join Dutchie in returning to menu
Tim Hortons has revealed which three retro doughnuts will join the Dutchie in returning to its menu next week.
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed that all 379 occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames.
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
Edmonton
-
Random Edmonton stabbings on New Year's Eve 'a concern': police
Two men are in hospital in critical condition following separate stabbings in central Edmonton the evening of New Year's Eve, and police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for them.
-
Woman who fell out of Edmonton city bus dies
A woman who fell out of an Edmonton city bus Friday has died, police said in a media release issued Monday.
-
1 killed in highway crash southeast of Edmonton
One person is dead and one is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle collision southeast of Edmonton on Monday evening.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s most expensive homes in 2024
The British Columbia Assessment Authority has released its annual list of the most expensive residential properties in the province in 2024.
-
Czechia scores late to eliminate Canada from world juniors
Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday.
-
BC Assessment releases latest property values
Property owners in B.C. can now see the most recent value of their home. On Tuesday, BC Assessment updated its database to reflect the market value of homes based on estimates as of July 1, 2023.
Atlantic
-
Anti-Indigenous sign: P.E.I. councillor given more time to apologize and pay fine
A village councillor in Prince Edward Island is being given a bit more time to pay a $500 fine and apologize for displaying a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.
-
N.S. RCMP officer discharging firearm under investigation: SiRT
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating the alleged discharging of a firearm in Pictou Landing First Nation, N.S., on Sunday.
-
Czechia scores late to eliminate Canada from world juniors
Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s most expensive homes in 2024
The British Columbia Assessment Authority has released its annual list of the most expensive residential properties in the province in 2024.
-
B.C. blood banks need 1.5K donors by next week, Canadian Blood Services says
Glenn Bailey donated blood for the 200th time on Monday at a mobile clinic in Sidney. He does it regularly, every chance he gets. Canadian Blood Services is encouraging everyone eligible to follow Bailey's lead.
-
Czechia scores late to eliminate Canada from world juniors
Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 10 passengers injured after transit bus crashes into ditch near Mississauga-Toronto border
At least 10 passengers have been injured after a Mississauga transit bus collided with a vehicle and drove into a ditch off of Highway 27 in Toronto’s west end.
-
Fight onboard Toronto subway sparked delays, mass crowding at Union Station on New Year's Eve
A fight onboard a subway train in Toronto on New Year’s Eve sparked a series of transit delays that led to mass crowding at Union Station, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said in a statement.
-
Woman in Caledon arrested after allegedly throwing bottles at cars, biting officers on New Year's Eve
A woman accused of throwing bottles at cars while intoxicated in Caledon on New Year’s Eve and biting two officers who tried to arrest her is facing a number of charges, police say.
Montreal
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
-
Montreal organization may have to stop feeding homeless for first time since 1877
Montreal's oldest organization serving people without housing says it can no longer afford to serve meals on weekends.
-
Man charged after New Year's hit-and-run that left 2 dead
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after two people were killed during a hit-and-run just after the New Year.
Ottawa
-
O-Train partially shut down after 'concrete debris' found along the track at St-Laurent Station
It is a bumpy start to 2024 for Ottawa's light-rail transit system, with the O-Train out of service in the east end after concrete debris was found along the track inside the tunnel at St-Laurent Station.
-
St-Hubert delivery car fire extinguished in Ottawa’s east-end
Ottawa firefighters extinguished a St-Hubert delivery car fire in city’s east-end on Tuesday.
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
Kitchener
-
Last tent gone from Roos Island
For the first time in more than a year, Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park is empty.
-
Second warmest December on record documented by UW weather station
It’s likely no surprise to most Waterloo Region residents. The Eric Soulis Memorial Weather Station at the University of Waterloo has confirmed last month was the second warmest December since it started keeping records in 1998.
-
Woman attacked twice in her own home
A Guelph woman has been charged with assault after she allegedly attacked another woman two days in a row.
Saskatoon
-
New year means new fees for Saskatoon residents
A new year is bringing plenty of new fees and costs for Saskatoon taxpayers.
-
City asks for 'patience' as Saskatoon curbside collection changes come into effect
As of Tuesday, Saskatoon households will need to follow a new schedule for getting their waste, recycling and organic carts emptied.
-
Czechia scores late to eliminate Canada from world juniors
Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
-
Sault building owner jailed for fire code violations
An unidentified building owner in Sault Ste. Marie has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for numerous fire code offences.
-
Police watchdog called in after person in custody dies during domestic violence investigation in Sudbury
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a suspect died Tuesday morning in Sudbury when police responded to an intimate partner violence call.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyer confirms identity of man fatally shot by Winnipeg police
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
-
Winnipeg man arrested after toddler ingests fentanyl
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after a young child inadvertently ingested fentanyl at a home in the city.
-
Gas tax suspended in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is putting a pause on the gas tax to help give motorists a break at the pumps.
Regina
-
Wheat City Metals blaze took 3 days to extinguish
Regina firefighters took three days to fully extinguish a blaze at Wheat City Metals, north of the city.
-
Routine stop for burned out tail light turns into fentanyl seizure for Regina police
What started as a stop for a burned out tail light on New Year’s Eve led Regina traffic police to discover a stash of fentanyl and make two arrests for drug trafficking.
-
No injuries reported in Regina house fire
Regina Fire and Protective Services says no one was hurt in a house fire on the 900 block of Rae Street Tuesday afternoon.