CALGARY -- Officials say no one was injured when a home in northwest Calgary caught fire early Saturday.

Crews were called to the scene, in the 400 block of 20 Avenue N.W., at about 5 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they found a two-storey, detached home fully involved with smoke and flames.

As crews began to attack the blaze, they determined that all the occupants of the home had gotten out safely. Firefighters then focused on extinguishing the blaze and protecting the adjacent homes.

EMS, as well as Calgary police, were dispatched to the scene to assist.

ENMAX also responded to the incident to take care of a fallen power line behind the home.

Fire crews remain on scene while an investigator is working on determining the cause.

SECOND INCIDENT IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY

Crews were also called to another house fire that broke out at approximately 5 p.m. Friday.

The blaze, which was in a home located at 8611 Seventh St. S.W., was contained to the attic.

It's believed that that fire was caused by an electrical fault.

No one was injured in that fire either and investigators are looking into the cause.

Anyone with information, photos or video of either fire, especially of the event prior to the CFD's arrival, is asked to email their details to piofire@calgary.ca.