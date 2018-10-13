A home in the northeast community of Tuxedo was extensively damaged in a fire that broke out at about midnight on Friday.

Fire crews were called to a house fire in the area of Edmonton Trail and 28 Avenue N.E. at about 11:30 p.m.

Once they arrived at the scene, they found smoke and flame pouring out of a single family home. Firefighters were able to control the spread of the fire and managed to contain it successfully.

Residents inside the home, as well as those from an adjacent one, escaped before fire crews arrived.

EMS says no one was injured as a result of the fire.

The home was severely damaged as a result of the incident and one occupant will require alternate accommodations.

The fire is under investigation and crews remain on scene to extinguish any hot spots.