CALGARY – A long-standing sports team in Calgary is looking for new members to take on horseshoes, a true game of skill.

At 89, Del Hannem is the Calgary Horseshoe Club's oldest member. He says pitching horseshoes helps keep him young.

"I live in a big condo and there’s a lot of older people and a lot of people younger than me," he says. "Some are in bad shape but they sit around and don’t get out and do anything. You’ve got to get out and do something."

Hannem doesn’t miss many Thursdays at the club because he loves to compete. He also loves the camaraderie that comes with being a part of the team.

Jane Cordingley took up the sport in 1987 and quickly rose up the ranks. In 2012, she won the Canadian Championship.

Cordingley believes she got to the top because of natural talent and because she was driven to win.

"Dedication and lots of practice, that’s the basics," she says. "It’s muscle learning, repetition as well of course as the want."

Right now, the Calgary Horseshoe club has about 50 members and most of them are seniors.

President Don Wilby says the club would love to attract more members, including some younger people.

"We’d like to expand our membership. We’d certainly like to get some younger blood out obviously because we’re not going to be around here forever."

The group plays all year long at a facility in southeast Calgary outfitted with 20 indoor clay pits. They also look after 10 outdoor sand pits.

For more information about, Calgary Horseshoe Club you can go to their website at calgaryhorseshoeclub.ca.