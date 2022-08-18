Calgary Hospital Home Lottery launches with new prizes

The Calgary Health Foundation is launching its 22nd annual Hospital Home Lottery.

The 22nd annual Hospital Home Lottery features a show home in Calgary’s southeast with numerous cars and cash, as well as an early bird prize of a home in the Rockies, with bonus prizes.

All of this is being done to benefit Calgary’s three major hospitals.

The lottery’s proceeds will “continue to advance critical care and surgery at the Peter Lougheed Centre, Rockyview General Hospital and the South Health Campus”, says a release supplied to CTV News.

The grand prize is a show home built by Calbridge Homes in the southeast community of Mahogany, which touts “the very best in lakefront living,” and which is two-storeys and around 5,600 square feet.

The house comes fully furnished and professionally decorated, and is valued at $2.8 million.

The grand prize winner will also receive a brand new 2023 Audi Q8 Technik, supplied by Glenmore Audi.

Lastly, the winner will receive around $200,000 in cash.

The early bird prize, for those who purchase tickets prior to Oct. 28, features a two-bedroom condominium located in Canmore and built by Spring Creek, as well as $25,000 in cash.

The condo is also awarded with full furnishings and is professionally decorated.

Finally, there are two other prizes the Hospital Home Lottery is giving away — a VIP prize and a bonus prize.

The VIP prize is a 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia and a trip for two to Montreal to experience “three days of elite racing activities,” or the option to receive $75,000 in cash.

The bonus prize is a 2022 Porsche Cayenne and a seven-night Caribbean vacation, or around $125,000 in cash.

All tickets purchased prior to Aug. 26 will be eligible to win the VIP prize, while tickets purchased before Sept. 23 are eligible to win the bonus prize.

In addition to these prizes, there are more than 2,500 prizes awarded by the Hospital Home Lottery.