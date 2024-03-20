Calgary hosts indoor field hockey Pan American Cup

The Seven Chiefs Sportsplex is hosting yet another big event.

This time, it's the Pan American Cup for indoor field hockey, which marks the first time Canada has hosted the event since 2005 when it was held in Waterloo, Ont.

For members of Team Canada like Flynn McCulloch, it's special to have the tournament in their own backyard.

"It's unbelievable," the big forward said.

"My parents are here right now and my friends are coming because it's so close to home. It's a privilege for sure, having them this close."

Ultimate goal

The teams competing on the men's side are Canada, Argentina, Guyana Trinidad and Tobago and the United States.

The two teams that make it to the championship game on Friday will qualify for the 2025 World Cup.

Forward Jeevan Jammu says that's the big prize.

"The ultimate goal is to qualify for the World Cup," he said.

"Winning the tournament itself would be the cherry on the top, but the main focus, for sure, is to get back to the World Cup."

Growing the sport

The Canadian women's team will go up against Uruguay, Argentina and the U.S.

Only the team that wins on the women's side will qualify.

But people didn't come to the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex just to see the games.

A group of Grade 3 students were learning what the sport was all about from members of Field Hockey Alberta.

Shelley Anderson is the junior program co-ordinator and she says it's all about growing the sport.

"They're here so that they get a feel for what field hockey is like."

Getting youth involved

Miles Ruzicka was one of those students trying out the game.

He says he had a lot of fun and one day, he'd like to play field hockey.

"I would like to do it because I just think it's cool," he said.

McCulloch says getting kids to watch and try it out for themselves is exactly how you grow the game.

"I mean, field hockey is a small sport in North America," he said.

"It's great to see the kids out here, watching us play and hopefully getting some long-time memories."

The championship games will be played on Friday.