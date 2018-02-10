The Calgary Humane Society released an open letter on Friday in an attempt to quell the critics of the work the group performs, specifically about an incident last month.

Some pet owners have recently accused the agency of going out of bounds when it seized 40 animals from a property in southwest Calgary in January.

One man says that his dog was taken in the investigation and treated by veterinarians.

He says the organization then sent him a bill for the service even though he contends that his pet was in good health.

In the letter posted to its Facebook page on Friday afternoon, the Calgary Humane Society says that all the animals in the January seizure were taken in for the benefit of their own health and safety and any medical treatment that was administered was necessary.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are still pending against several people.