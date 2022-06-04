Calgary Humane Society holds in-person event to end animal cruelty

For the first time in two years, participants will be able to meet in-person for the Calgary Humane Society's Dog Jog.

Held at South Glenmore Park, the event aims to raise awareness and support for animals who are at risk of harm or cruelty.

"Dog Jog helps raise crucial funding to support life-saving programs focused on education, protection, rehabilitation and ultimately, a new beginning for animals in need," the Humane Society said in a release.

It says that animal cruelty investigations are particularly difficult for its peace officers, who have to step in when animals are suffering from serious injuries that often lead veterinarians to make the decision to euthanize them.

"(The) Calgary Humane Society is committed to protecting and caring for the animals in our city," said Carrie Fritz, the Humane Society's executive director in a release.

"With the support of the community and by pledging to fundraise for events such as Dog Jog, we know we can make a difference for the animals in the city."

The event takes place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and further information can be found online.