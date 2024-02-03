Calgary Humane Society hosts a puppy party

The Calgary Humane Society hosted another puppy party Saturday.

It has an abundance of pooches in care and is searching for forever homes for a few of them.

The shelter said its puppy population has risen 226 per cent since 2021, while people looking to adopt is down, putting a strain on its resources.

“When I started here nine years ago, we had maybe one or two litters of puppies a year,” said Anna Lee-Fitzsimmons of the Humane Society. “And as soon as there were adoptions, they’d be adopted really quickly.

Happy Birthday Jingle! 🎈 Our little tripod turns 1 today! Jingle is a very smart and sweet dog, with lots of energy! She loves people and is still learning how to keep 3 paws on the floor when saying hello.



“Now, we’re seeing three or four litters at a time, puppies actually on our waitlist (to get into the Humane Society), and then, when they are ready to be adopted, it takes a while to get them into those (forever) homes.”

The Humane Society’s next puppy party is Friday, Feb. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m.

There was no word on how many pups were adopted on Friday.