The Calgary Humane Society is looking into a suspected case of animal cruelty and Tuesday morning's response to a rural property within city limits was supported by members of the Calgary Police Service including the TAC team.

Crews were called to a property in the 8300 block of 150 Avenue Southwest at approximately 8:00 a.m. The Calgary Humane Society has not indicated what prompted the cruelty investigation or the need for police support.

CTV Calgary's Bill Macfarlane reports the police response, supported by RCMP members, included armoured vehicles and sharpshooters.

No injuries have been reported.

As of early Tuesday evening, emergency crews remained on scene.

More details to follow