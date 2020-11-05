CALGARY -- Calgary Humane Society investigators are looking into a video filmed earlier this week in northwest Calgary that shows apparent animal abuse.

Warning: Details, images and video in this story may be upsetting to some.

Captured on Tuesday at 24th Street and Sumac Road N.W., the 10-second video appears to show a woman on a sidewalk repeatedly hit a medium-sized dog with a leash. She then appears to pull on the leash and repeatedly kick the dog in its head and neck area.

Brad Nichols, the Calgary Humane Society's senior manager of cruelty investigations, confirmed on Thursday they are probing the circumstances.

Madison Clavel filmed the incident and said the woman appeared to be trying to get something out of the dog's mouth.

"She was kicking it in the face and trying to get the dog to drop it."

Clavel said they confronted the woman and she walked away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Humane Society at 403-205-4455