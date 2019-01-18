CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary Humane Society seeks Hamlet’s rightful owner
The Calgary Humane Society is looking for the owner of a pet pig that was found in Bridgeland on Thursday, January 17, 2019 (image: Calgary Humane Society)
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 4:39PM MST
Someone's pet pig was found unaccompanied in Bridgeland on Thursday and now the Calgary Humane Society is looking for help in finding the little guy’s owner.
The four-month-old pig, lovingly referred to as Hamlet by staff, was wearing a blue harness but had no identification when he was picked up.
Anyone who recognizes the pig is asked to contact the Calgary Humane Society.
