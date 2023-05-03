Calgary ice cream shop offers free scoops to voters on May 29

Village Ice Cream is giving away free kids scoops to voters who show a picture of them standing outside a polling station on May 29, 2023. (Village Ice Cream/Instagram) Village Ice Cream is giving away free kids scoops to voters who show a picture of them standing outside a polling station on May 29, 2023. (Village Ice Cream/Instagram)

