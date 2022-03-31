Calgary indie theatres team up to present world premiere of The Green Line by Edmonton playwright Makram Ayache
At a time when events in Ukraine are highlighting the human cost of war, two indie Calgary theatre companies are teaming up to present a world premiere of a new drama that explores the human cost of the Lebanese civil war.
Downstage and Chromatic Theatre are presenting The Green Line, which they describe as a "poetic, heartbreaking story of intergenerational queer history in Lebanon."
It's a new work from Edmonton playwright Makram Ayache, which tells the story of Naseeb, who wants his sister to withdraw from university in order to flee to the mountains during the civil war.
That plan is thwarted by the fact that Naseeb is secretly falling in love with a classmate.
Alternating between then and now, the drama picks up in the 2020s when Rami, a Lebanese-Canadian student, returns to Lebanon to bury his father and on the same night, meets Zidan, a drag queen at a queer Beiruit nightclub, causing Rami's best-laid plans to take a surprising turn.
Green Line director Jenna Rodgers, who is the artistic director of Chromatic and recently directed the new Sherlock Holmes mystery at Vertigo Theatre and Undressed for Alberta Theatre Projects, said in a release that Ayache's new drama will be an opportunity for Calgary theatre audiences to see a world they don't normally get exposed to on stage.
"I am very excited to dive into this text, and couldn't be happier to do so with an exceptional group of artists," Rodgers said. "It's not often that we get to see Middle Eastern bodies on stage – and even less frequently that we see these bodies in a queer story.
"I think playwright Makram Ayache has done a wonderful job in staking a claim for queer Arab identity in the Canadian theatre canon," she added.
“Audiences can expect something poetic and inviting, something heartbreaking and terrifying - something rich with imagery, and feelings of both hope and sadness.
"Ayache is a wonderful writer whose work invites creativity and imagination. I'm very excited for the realization of all the design components on this production - to see the dream-state world that we're creating, blurring time between past and present and inviting audiences to bear witness to a live theatrical event,” added Rodgers.
Ayache's drama Harun was produced at the 2017 Ignite! Festival in Calgary.
Tickets are available at the Arts Commons box office for $30 and Downstage Theatre also offers a limited number of Pay It Forward tickets for free. Contact danielle@downstage.ca for details. The Green Line opens Thursday, March 31 at the Big Secret Theatre in Arts Commons and runs through April 9.
