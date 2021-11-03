Calgary invites kids to name city snow plows in new contest

CALGARY -

As winter nears closer, city officials are encouraging kids to submit names for the snow plows used to clear Calgary's streets.

The newly announced City of Calgary's snow plow naming contest is open to local students from Kindergarten through Grade 9.

"Giving each of our plows a name is a fun way to highlight some of the work that goes into keeping our city moving during those winter days,” spokesperson Chris McGeachy said in a news release.

The contest will be open until Nov. 30, and the winning names will be announced in early winter, the city said.

Information on how to enter the contest can be found on the City of Calgary's website, along with a snow plow colouring sheet.

The city says the winning names will be visible on plows this winter and will also be seen on the online road conditions map.