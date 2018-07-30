Anyone driving past McHugh Bluff Park along Memorial Drive or walking along the pathway in the area may be asking themselves – are those goats?

The answer is yes.

The City of Calgary is using a herd of over 100 goats to help control some invasive weeds in the area as part of a naturalization program.

“The reason the goats are here is they’re kind of the first wave,” says Chris Manderson the Urban Conservation Lead with Calgary Parks. “They’re going to come in and graze and clear out some of the weeds and help get the site prepared a little bit for re-naturalizing it.”

Manderson says this initiative will help the city reintroduce native plant cover and eventually our parks will become more diverse that will bring back some interest in our parks.

Goats tend to prefer broad leaf weeds rather than grasses so as they search out that favourite snack they are also helping to prepare the soil for new plants.

“They do a little bit of soil disturbance with their hooves so that kind of helps the planting bed so when we go in and seed this area with native grasses and native flowers and things like that they’ll have a better chance of establishing,” says Manderson.

The animals and their handlers are from Kimberley, B.C. and shepherd Cailey Chase says the idea of having the goats in the inner city was a bit daunting.

“I was freaking out just a little bit because it was so downtown but it was beautiful. It’s great to be here,” says Chase. “People love the goats so it works out.”

Chase’s role as shepherd is to manage the goats and keep then in a particular area.

“The shepherds encourage them to hold themselves on the weeds we want to knock back, the ones that aren’t so nice for people to walk through like the thistle. We encourage them to eat them first but they also will target other things around them too,” says Chase.

This is one of three goat herds in the city; there is one herd in Confluence Park and another in Ralph Klein Park.

Manderson says this is a good way to manage weeds without using herbicides and everyone likes goats.

“Who doesn’t like to see a herd of goats in our parks and for me it means I get a chance to tell people about how we manage our parks,” he says.

The goats will be grazing in the city until at least September when weeds start to go dormant meaning there’s less for the goats to eat.

Calgarians can learn more about this program from city officials and meet the goats Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of McHugh Bluff Park.