Calgary Jams for Ukraine to help war-torn country

Several artists performed at two venues in the city, helping raise funds for those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

One of those performing was Iryna Kalinovich from western Ukraine.

“We (are) worrying a lot but we are trying to support and this is why we are playing, whatever we can do as musicians,” said Kalinovich.

She performed along with fellow Ukrainian Khrystyna Kolodii at the Royal Canadian Legion in northeast Calgary. Kolodii moved to Canada a year ago after the war broke out

“This is one of the ways we can help,” said Kalinovich.

“This is important for us because this is my culture, it’s in my heart,” said Kolodii

Andrei Yevtushenko was another Ukrainian performer who lent his voice to the cause. He has lived in Canada for 10 years.

“My family, my relatives are already there, they are fighting so I definitely feel that I need to help them,” Yevtushenko said.

Calgary Jams for Ukraine was put on by Bruce Callow who recently visited Ukraine. Funds raised will go towards injured soliders, orphans and people displaced within the country.

“Ukraine itself absorbed thousands of refugees and I visited some of them as well. Between those three areas, they’ll make a determination what the biggest needs are,” said Callow.

Callow hopes the event also helps keep the spotlight on the war-torn country.

“There may be other problems going on, but just to keep the support and don’t let go quite yet,” he said.

The Lighthouse Pub was the second venue and hosted an evening jam. Those wanting to donate can do so by clicking here.