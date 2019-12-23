CALGARY -- Calgary’s Jewish community leaders joined an assortment of MPs, MLAs , city councillors and Mayor Naheed Nenshi in the lighting of the menorah early Monday evening at City Hall to signify the start of Hanukkah.

This year marks the 31st annual celebration in Calgary of Hanukkah, a festival commemorating a 2100-year-old historic battle for religious freedom against the Greek-Syrian oppressors back in the second century B.C.

Hanukkah is an eight-day spiritual journey, which started at sunset Sunday night and ends next Monday..

During Hanukkah one candle is lit each night for eight nights. Monday night's lighting was marked as the second day, so two candles were lit.

The ninth candle, known as the Shammash, a servant candle used to light the other candles, was lit by Nenshi.

Premier Jason Kenney joined the mayor in at the ceremony and also issued a statement, saying, "The Festival of Lights celebrates both a miracle and survival.

"Hanukkah also offers a lesson for all Albertans," Kenney's statement concluded. "Anyone can light up the world with good deeds, making it a brighter, hopeful and more righteous place.

"As families gather in the menorah's glow to share gifts, food, prayers and songs, I wish Alberta's Jewish community a memorable Hanukkah."

Close to 200 attended. The festivities included dancing, traditional Klezmer music and latkes, a traditional potato pancake.