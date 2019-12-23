CALGARY -- Calgary’s Jewish Community Leaders joined with an assortment of MP's, MLA's , city councillors and Mayor Nenshi in the lighting of the menorah early Monday evening at City Hall, to signify the start of Chanukah.

2019 marks the 31st annual celebration in Calgary of Chanukah (also known as Hanukkah or the Festival of Lights), a festival commemorating a 2100-year-old historic battle for religious freedom against the Greek-Syrian oppressors back in the second century B.C.

Chanukah is an eight day spiritual journey, which started at sunset Sunday night.

It continues until next Monday, December 30.

During Chanukah, one candle is lit each night for eight nights. Monday night's lighting was marked as the second day, so two candles were lit.

The ninth candle, known as the Shammash, a servant candle used to light the other candles, was lit by Nenshi.

Premier Kenney joined the mayor in attendance, and also issued a statement, saying, "The Festival of Lights celebrates both a miracle and survival.

"Chanukah also offers a lesson for all Albertans," Kenney's statement concluded. "Anyone can light up the world with good deeds, making it a brighter, hopeful and more righteous place.

"As families gather in the menorah's glow to share gifts, food, prayers and songs, I wish Alberta's Jewish community a memorable Chanukah."

Close to 200 attended. The festivities included dancing, traditional Klezmer music and latkes, a traditional potato pancake.