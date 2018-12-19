The trial for a man accused of killing Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman is coming to a close and the jury in the case is now deciding his fate.

(**Warning: Graphic content)

Edward Downey, 48, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the Calgary mother and daughter in July 2016.

Baillie’s body was found with duct tape wrapped around her neck, face and wrists, stuffed into a laundry hamper in a closet in her Panorama Hills home on July 11, 2016.

Taliyah’s body was found three days later in a rural area east of Calgary.

During the trial the jury, consisting of five men and seven women, heard from about 30 witnesses.

The medical examiner said both Baillie and Taliyah were asphyxiated.

The Crown’s theory is that Downey killed Baillie because he hated her and that he killed Taliyah because she knew him and could identify him.

Baillie was best friends with Downey’s girlfriend, AB, and the prosecution alleged Downey blamed Baillie for the breakup between him and AB and because AB was refusing to work as an escort.

Downey testified in his own defence and denied killing Baillie and Taliyah.

He said he was at Baillie’s home that morning but he wasn’t there alone. He said he met an acquaintance and another man at the residence for a drug deal.

Two of Downey’s fingerprints were found on the sticky side of the duct tape that was wrapped around Baillie’s mouth. Downey told the court that one of the men he was with at Baillie’s home asked for tape and that he ripped off a piece and handed it to him.

Downey said that when he left the home, both Baillie and Taliyah were alive and well.

Closing arguments in the case were delivered on Monday.

The Crown said that both deaths were intentional despite the fact they were the result of separate motivations and that Downey’s explanation was all lies.

The prosecution said Downey showed up at Baillie’s home unexpected and was unwelcome.

The defence said that Downey is not guilty on both counts and that he testified that he didn’t hate Baillie or blame her for his relationship issues.

The defence said that there were still more questions than answers and that should leave the jury with reasonable doubt.

Justice Beth Hughes told the jury that their 'duty is to decide whether the Crown has proved Mr. Downey's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt' and that any information about the case from outside the courtroom is not evidence.

She said any verdict that the jury reaches must be unanimous on each count but that each juror should make their own decision whether Downey is guilty or not guilty.

Hughes told the jury that when a person charged with an offence testifies, the jury must assess that evidence as they would any other witness. She said that they may accept all, part or none of Downey’s testimony and that the burden of proof rests with the Crown.

She said that there is no burden on Downey to prove that he is innocent.

The judge said that the jury ‘need not find a motive for Mr. Downey’s actions in order to find him guilty of an offence’, but that motive can be relevant.

Hughes said that the jury must not ‘use evidence of a previous conviction to find than Mr. Downey is a bad character and therefore, likely to have committed the offence he is charged with.’

The judge said that the position of the Crown is that Downey is guilty of killing Baillie and that he ‘made a deliberate decision to kill her and had a plan to do so.’ She said that the prosecution said that Downey ‘kidnapped Taliyah and took her away in Ms Baillie’s white Ford’ and that he also made the ‘deliberate decision to murder Taliyah and planned to do so.’

Justice Hughes told the jury that the position of the defence is that Downey ‘never planned, deliberated, intended to or actually did kill Ms. Baillie or Ms. Marsman’ and that he testified that had no reason to.

The final charge to the jury was 36 pages long and the judge told them that they could consider the following verdicts:

Count #1

Guilty of first-degree murder of Sara Baillie

Not guilty of the first-degree murder of Sara Baillie but guilty of second-degree murder of Sara Baillie

Not guilty of second-degree murder of Sara Baillie but guilty of manslaughter of Sara Baillie

Not guilty

Count #2

Guilty of first-degree murder of Taliyah Marsman

Not guilty of the first-degree murder of Taliyah Marsman but guilty of second-degree murder of Taliyah Marsman

Not guilty

The judge concluded her instructions in the afternoon and now the jury will deliberate.

If they don’t reach a decision on Wednesday, deliberations will continue on Thursday.

If Downey is convicted as charged, he would receive an automatic life sentence, because there are two victims, and parole ineligibility could be set as high as 50 years.

