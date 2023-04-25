Named after Ralph Klein, popular broadcaster, politician and premier, located on the southeast border of Calgary and corner of Nose Hill Park.

In the north under 64th Avenue are North Haven and Thorncliffe, extending east past Thorncliffe Heights and narrow Laycock Park and industry to north-south Deerfoot Trail.

The next level has Highwood, Highland Park and Greenview next to that Industrial Park and extends east of Deerfoot Trail with industry, a golf course and a large aerospace industrial area in McCall, North Airways and Horizon industrial areas.

The next east-west tier has Foothills Estate and Collingwood on the south side of the southeast corner, expanding into a block east of 14th Street. That area has Cambrian Heights, Queen's Park Cemetery, large Tuxedo and a golf course.

East of Deerfoot Trail, the industrial area takes in blue collar and low-income Mayland Heights with more industry and then similar Albert Park on the southeast border.

Aerospace: Telford Services for airfields, Novatel in radio-TV for aircraft, 704610 Alberta and Avmax in services, and Hemisphere GPS are the biggest employers.

33,437 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Jeremy Nixon, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 64.4%

ELECTION HISTORY

When the riding was Queen’s Park it was held from 1967-1971 by Lee Leavitt of Social Credit. Then, after North Hill was formed as the legislature expanded from 65 seats to 75, the MLAs were PC: Roy Farran 1971-1979; Ed Oman 1979-1986; Fred Stewart 1986-1993; Richard Magnus 1993-2008.

Kyle Fawcett kept the North Hill seat Tory in 2008 and won in the newly created Calgary-Klein in 2012. But he lost badly in 2015 to the NDP's Craig Coolahan, who then lost in 2019 to the UCP’s Jeremy Nixon.