Calgary launches new program to help small businesses succeed online

The City of Calgary is hoping a new program that launched Monday will help small businesses succeed in the online world.

The Digital Service Squad is made up of 15 local post-secondary students who can provide free one-on-one support to small businesses by offering digital transformation support, social media strategy, website building, point-of-sale assistance; search engine optimization tips, assistance creating customer databases and help streamlining business processes.

"The pandemic, and the ways in which people are living, working, and shopping online, make it more important than ever for local small businesses to have a strong and ongoing digital presence," the city said in a Monday news release.

The City of Calgary estimates the program will help "well over" 2,000 businesses.

To be eligible for the program, the small business number be located in Calgary and registered in Alberta, zero to 49 employees (can include self-employed business owners with no employees) and can be a home-based or commercial businesses.

The program is not open to non-profits, charitable trusts and franchises.

“This is a great initiative that partners talented students who need experience, with businesses who need help to increase their digital presence,” said spokesperson Erin Chrusch in a news release.

"We want to inspire and enable small businesses in Calgary to embrace digital technology to be successful in the new economy."

The program is a partnership between Business Link and Digital Main Street, and is funded by the Government of Alberta.

For more information you can visit the Digital Service Squad webpage.