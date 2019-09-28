Dozens of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary police officers and corrections officers all hopped on to stationary bikes on Saturday for a spin cycle class to raise money for special Olympics.

The event was held at CORE spin cycle in Mahogany.

“Its a fun way to encorporate a workout,” said Thomas Cleal, a correctional peace officer at the Calgary Remand Centre.

“As law enforcement officers, fitness is a huge part of our job and ultimately for these special Olympic athletes as well. Any way to help them improve their fitness will be beneficial to them in their chosen sports.”

The officers and athletes are put through a gruelling 30-minute workout.

Officers raised more than $600,000 last year in Alberta for Special Olympics.

This event is expected to raise about $7,500.

“Just seeing the athletes come in here and how excited they are for us,” said Garrett Dawson, an instructor at CORE spin cycle.

“They get excited to be up on the stage, they get excited to be on the bike and in addition to that, they get excited to see the officers that are here supporting them and supporting the event.”

Money raised goes towards jerseys, travel and equipment for Special Olympic athletes.

More than 85,000 officers are participating worldwide.